Sivakarthikeyan cements his spot in the big league alongside Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith

Sivakarthikeyan is one Tamil actor who hasn't seen any downs in his career graph as a hero so far. He started off his career in 2012 with Marina and his market penetration has been steadily increasing with each passing year and film.

Siva has been very selective and careful about his picks. He is clear that he wants to be a mass entertainer who caters to the audiences in all centres. His audience base among the ladies and kids is very strong, thereby making him a rising Superstar at just 33.

Siva and his fans are gearing up for the release of his next, Seemaraja on September 13. The film is big on hype despite the lukewarm reception to its songs. The teaser has worked out well and people are waiting for its trailer.

Some theatres have already opened the advance bookings for Seemaraja with early morning fans special shows scheduled at 5 am. 5 am shows also happened for Siva's previous releases Remo and Velaikkaran, and they went full too.

In TN, consistent early morning and midnight shows only happen for films starring Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith. Siva seems to have cemented his spot in this big league. We have to see if any theatre takes this a notch further and slots a midnight (post 12 am) show for Seemaraja on September 13.