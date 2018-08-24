Sivakarthikeyan signs another, even before Kanaa's release

At the audio and teaser launch event of Sivakarthikeyan's debut production Kanaa, the star used the stage to announce his second production venture. The team behind the highly popular YouTube channel Black Sheep, which has more than a million subscribers, will be making this film. TV actor Rio will play the lead role. The project is said to be a light film with an underlying social message.

After Meesaya Murukku, this will be another film which will throw the spotlight directly on Tamil YouTube stars. When the film was launched on Thursday, a huge battalion of youngsters (all belonging to the Black Sheep team) joined Siva on stage and made the launch a casual, endearing affair.

Siva said that he will be looking to make a small difference to society through the films that he is producing and that making profits wasn't his motto. He said that he is thankful to the audience and the industry for giving him a big market as a hero to earn all the money that he can. He also thanked his wife Aarthi for helping him manage all the finances in his production house and trusting his decisions completely. Siva gushed ‘I Love You’ to her at the event and the crowd cheered him on.

We wish Siva all the very best with all his endeavours.