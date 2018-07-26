Sivakarthikeyan's Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja song from Seema Raja is a hit among fans!

The first track from Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Seema Raja titled, Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja, hit the internet recently. It is an upbeat, peppy track sung by Diwakar with lines written by Yugabharathi. Some of the lines are cheeky (like "one needs to have some level of talent to keep doing the same things again and again") and the song makes us smile. The song falls right under the genre of Tamil folk music, something that composer Imman has a strong hold on. The lyrics also convey that the story is set in Tirunelveli.

Fans are commenting on social media that it's the most 'mass' song of Sivakarthikeyan so far. They are comparing it to some of the evergreen opening songs from the films of Rajinikanth and Vijay.

The audio launch of the film will be held in Madurai on August 3. The film's producer RD Raja has said that due to the South Tamil Nadu setting of the film and hero Sivakarthikeyan's growing popularity as a mass hero, he chose to have the event in Madurai, calling it the 'heart of the Tamil cinema industry'.

Seemaraja will make it to the theatres on September 13and will mark Sivakarthikeyan’s return to the rural mass entertainment genre after films like Remo and Velaikkaran.