Smart producer Suriya gives Uriyadi 2 a nice push at the audio launch event

The audio and teaser launch event of Uriyadi 2 was held earlier in the day in Chennai at Sathyam Cinemas. The producer of the film, Suriya, was the main attraction and he looked smashing smart in his Kaappaan crew cut look. The director of the film Vijay Kumar delivered quite an emotional speech and said that Uriyadi 2 belongs to all his team members and not just him. He described Suriya as a man who loves people and cinema, and that he produced Uriyadi 2 not expecting any commercial gains in return. The film will soon be censored and is expected to hit the screens on April 5th as a summer treat for the audience.

Suriya had a lot of nice words to say about the first part and the Uriyadi 2 team members. “When I first spoke to Vijay Kumar, we could instantly connect on a lot of things and it actually felt like talking to my longtime close friend Rajsekar Pandian. Vijay’s passion for cinema stunned me! As composer Govind Vasantha also said, Uriyadi 2 is not just a film for entertainment, it will definitely disturb you, shake you and give you sleepless nights”, said the Singam star.

It was also nice to hear Suriya talk about his seniority in the industry and how many youngsters fondly tell him about his earlier films like Kaakha Kaakha. Suriya didn’t talk anything about his own films like NGK or Kaappaan and kept the focus entirely on Uriyadi and the team members. He made it a memorable event indeed!