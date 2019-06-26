Abhishek Singh June 26 2019, 11.15 pm June 26 2019, 11.15 pm

Old habits don't die and Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, proved it once again. While the actor is globally known for his work on the silver screen he is also known for his tardiness. SRK recently completed 27 years in the industry his stardom seems to only be growing with time. Unfortunately, his late adventures are still on.

At the trailer launch of Smile Please (directed by ace fashion designer Vikram Phadnis), he was late. The call time of the event was 6:45 pm but Shah Rukh was three hours late for the event. In the meantime, the film's director Vikram kept the audiences and media engaged with a QnA session. Only until Shah Rukh Khan he hijacked the whole event! SRK apologised for coming late and blamed the traffic but in the end, he honestly agreed that even if there would have been no traffic, he would not have come on time. LOL.

When it comes to romance, who better than SRK and when it comes to sarcasm, the Zero actor tops here as well. The actor has been going through a lean patch on the professional front as his last few films have been duds at the box office. We the event, SRK didn't shy away from talking dig at himself and stated that he is not the right person to talk about good content when it comes to films.

Shah Rukh surely knows how to win hearts and despite being away from the limelight for a long time, he charmed the audiences with his sense of humour.