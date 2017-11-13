Something's not right with Esha Gupta we hope it isn't serious

If you are an Esha Gupta fan chances are that you've gotten rather used to her bikini pics on display. Her recent Instagram uploads have all been about the photoshoot she did for GQ magazine.

“Here’s looking at you kid” #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Never miss your leg day..🍑 #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:58am PST

But Gupta's 2.1 million insta fans were in for a shock when the Baadshaho actress posed this latest pic from a hospital bed. The actress is unwell and shared the news with her fans on social media. The actress, however, didn't let her condition come in the way of happiness. Her caption read, "All is well in my homeland.. when you're a big baller guess it’s universes sign to tell you to pause, cus there is something even bigger coming..”

She further thanked her close friends and wrote, “Wanna say a big thank you to my GBF @pratapsimon for being there for me. And my other bbay family for stressing out. Thank you all for your love, shall recover soon.. (ps to y’all,let’s plan the weekend😂) and @hautenehagupta please don’t stress me I love you 😂🤣🙏🏽 also 🕶make it look less serious no?”

We like the attitude, healthier days aren't far away Esha.