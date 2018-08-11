Sonali Bendre misses her son’s birthday for the first time

Sonali Bendre, who is in New York, undergoing a treatment for cancer, has shared a very heart-warming post on her son, Ranveer's, 13th birthday. It is for the first time that Sonali is not here to be a part of the celebrations but she has all the sweet words to shower on her son and make it special.

The actress has shared a video that has pictures of Ranveer ever since he was a baby. In the post, she elaborates on how difficult it is to digest the fact that her son is no more a teen and how proud she is of him.

Ever since she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, Sonali Bendre has been nothing but a brave soul who has been fighting this disease like a true warrior. Her family is by her side and even friends like Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi are proving to be the pillars. On the Friendship Day, these ladies reached New York to spend some good time with the ailing actress.

Get well soon Sonali.