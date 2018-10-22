Sonali Bendre’s new look is heartwarming and gorgeous

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is the perfect example of living life to the fullest during the toughest times. She currently battling cancer, undergoing treatment in New York. Through social media, Sonali has been updating us with her course of the journey which is always positive. Her latest post on Instagram will surely bring a smile on your face.

On Monday, Sonali shared her picture with her wig maker Bok-Hee along with a long message and thanked the wig maker for giving her this new look.

Earlier in August, the 43-year old actor who is undergoing the cancer treatment had shared her new look along with her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. In the post, Sonali emphasised that she is now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine.

Sonali has been meeting friends during her stay in New York City as we saw her spend some quality time with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Not just that, she was also seen spending time with our very own Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner.

Sonali keeps us positive with her posts and we surely get motivated by her.