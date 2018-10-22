Sonali Bendre’s new look is heartwarming and gorgeous

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is the perfect example of living life to the fullest during the toughest times. She currently battling cancer, undergoing treatment in New York. Through social media, Sonali has been updating us with her course of the journey which is always positive. Her latest post on Instagram will surely bring a smile on your face.
Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine 🌞🤞🙏
On Monday, Sonali shared her picture with her wig maker Bok-Hee along with a long message and thanked the wig maker for giving her this new look.
Earlier in August, the 43-year old actor who is undergoing the cancer treatment had shared her new look along with her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. In the post, Sonali emphasised that she is now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Sonali has been meeting friends during her stay in New York City as we saw her spend some quality time with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.
Not just that, she was also seen spending time with our very own Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner.
Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! ♥️ #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi #Repost @priyankachopra Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi ❤🎉💋🌻
Sonali keeps us positive with her posts and we surely get motivated by her.