Sonam and Anil Kapoor to play father-daughter in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala weaved romance on screen with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga song from 1942-A Love Story. Twenty four years later he is back to recreate it with a few differences. The cult song is all set to be recreated with a new film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. The film for the first time will see Anil Kapoor with his daughter Sonam.

"Yes, we are recreating the original and we want to replicate its iconic status. It’s hard to beat the original so I will be happy if we are at par with it. However, we’ll have to wait and see who sings the new version and for whom in the film,” debut director Shelly Chopra told Mumbai Mirror.

Along with the father-daughter duo, the movie will also see Juhi Chawla return to the screen. It will be interesting to see the role Rajkummar Rao gets to play in this seemingly father-daughter strong film where they will live the same relationship on screen.

“It was lovely to see two friends come together after a long time. On their first day together, I gave the clap and called it a historical shot as it was the first time we had two big stars who are also father and daughter. Anil is a typical dad who asks us to take Sonam’s shots first; I find it endearing. We have been shooting at night and it gets nippy at times, so Sonam is constantly checking up on her father,” said Shelly in the obvious show of the close relationship between the two.

The film being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani Films will see an October 12 release this year.