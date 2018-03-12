Sonam and Anil Kapoor to play father-daughter in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala weaved romance on screen with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga song from 1942-A Love Story. Twenty four years later he is back to recreate it with a few differences. The cult song is all set to be recreated with a new film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. The film for the first time will see Anil Kapoor with his daughter Sonam.
"Yes, we are recreating the original and we want to replicate its iconic status. It’s hard to beat the original so I will be happy if we are at par with it. However, we’ll have to wait and see who sings the new version and for whom in the film,” debut director Shelly Chopra told Mumbai Mirror.
Even work feels like home with Dad & this amazing team! Here’s a glimpse from the sets of #ShellyChopraDhar’s directorial debut - #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga! @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi @RajkummarRao #VidhuVinodChopra #RajKumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/jkqqIqBnAV— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2018
The first sparks of the musical romance between Rajjo & Naren, beautifully captured in this still from #1942ALoveStory #21YearsLater
Along with the father-daughter duo, the movie will also see Juhi Chawla return to the screen. It will be interesting to see the role Rajkummar Rao gets to play in this seemingly father-daughter strong film where they will live the same relationship on screen.
It’s a day of firsts! I have been waiting for this shot since you joined the industry! @sonamkapoor ...Definitely one of the most memorable days of my life :) Thank you @shellychopradhar & #vidhuvinodchopra for making this dream come true! #ELKDTAL #Repost @sonamkapoor with @get_repost ・・・ Ek Ladki ko dekha! My first shot with my father after 10 years in this industry! Thank you @shellychopradhar for writing something compelling enough for me to take the plunge and thank you #vidhuvinodchopra for making it happen!
“It was lovely to see two friends come together after a long time. On their first day together, I gave the clap and called it a historical shot as it was the first time we had two big stars who are also father and daughter. Anil is a typical dad who asks us to take Sonam’s shots first; I find it endearing. We have been shooting at night and it gets nippy at times, so Sonam is constantly checking up on her father,” said Shelly in the obvious show of the close relationship between the two.
The film being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani Films will see an October 12 release this year.