Sonam and Kareena set the fashion score soaring in the latest images from Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding has quickly become one of the films to look out for in 2018. With its stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, fans are waiting for the ultimate chick flick. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie is sure to have all the Bollywood elements strung to it. The chicness of the latest pictures from a promotional song shoot has got all the attention.

Choreographer Farah shared a dazzling photo from the song shoot with her front ladies in their fashion best. Sonam in her satin corset and netted skinny top gives us major fashion goals and so does Kareena. Her sultry smile and plunging lacey corset tells us once again how much her fans have missed her in this avatar on screen. The duo are also seen posing with rapper Badshah in what can be assumed to be a party song from the film.

Another image shared by Swara Bhaskar, another lead, has got loads of love and praises for flaunting the film’s girl gang. Sonam again is setting major fashion goals with her collar bone baring jacket. Kareena put her famous pout on display while Swara can be seen in the background. They are joined by the fourth lead from the film, Shikha Talsania. Black seems to be the choice for the day as the ladies looked dapper in their outfits. From their attire, one can well speculate the film to be the next fashion film of Bollywood. Another image shared by Sonam on the first day of shoot of the song saw her flaunting loud makeup.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted getting out of her van before the shoot. She remained true to her diva self in her short black dress and thigh high grey boots.

The movie being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is said to be set around four friends and a wedding and fans can attend this wedding on June 1.