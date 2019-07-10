Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 12.02 am July 10 2019, 12.02 am

There is no denying that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are sheer couple goals. These two have till now never failed to impress us whenever their fresh photos go viral on the internet. There’s a reason why their love story is tagged as everyday phenomenal. Well, the answer to this can be that the lovebirds make it a point to serve fans with some amazing fashion, every damn day. Ever since they tied the knot, both Sonam and Anand have remained inseparable. While she's a fashionista in Bollywood, he's a businessman and sneaker aficionado. The fact that their Jodi is really cool is how the two value each other's work and time and again even support it.

Coming to the point, it so happened that while browsing on the web, we came across a post on Twitter which was dedicated to Sonam and Anand. But that's not it, the highlight of the post was its comic twist which summarised Sonam and Anand's obsession over style and sneakers respectively. Going by the artistic pictures, they tell a tale, it all starts with a blush by the man and a smirk by the babe. Further, the two indulge in a conversation where Sonam reveals the little surprise she has for her hubby dearest. The surprise is that Mrs Ahuja is wearing a pair of sneakers along with her heels. FYI, Anand owns a sneakers business. Lastly, with an aim to shower his love at Sonam, Anand goes closer to her, but it's the Neerja actress' OTT dress which pokes the lad. Well, finally the reply by Sonam will crack you up.

Have a look at the tweet below: