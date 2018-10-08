Sonam Kapoor backs Kangana Ranaut and slams Vikas Bahl for sexual harrassment

Bollywood has had a moment of reckoning with actors, across the spectrum, embracing the #MeToo movement and exposing sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse rampant in the industry. At a recent event, one of the partners of Phantom Film’s and Super 30 director Vikas Bahl was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct and subsequent harassment in 2015. This is believed to have led to the split of the production house.

Since the news broke out, many public personalities have slammed the other partners of Phantom Films for their inaction. Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane took to Twitter and issued a statement, distancing themselves from the incident and apologising to the survivor.

Attending an event in Bengaluru, Bollywood style icon Sonam Kapoor was asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement in Bollywood and the allegations on Queen director Vikas Bahl, this is what she had to say, “The whole thing that has happened at Phantom, I find it disgusting. If you read that article, it’s disgusting, it’s gut-wrenching. And I know these people, I know all of them.” When asked how she will deal with it, Sonam said, “I don’t know how I will deal with it. All I know is that I believe this woman. I find the behaviour despicable and cowardly.”

When asked further that if many in the industry will be willing to stand up against Vikas Bahl, Sonam said, “Kangana did. Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in.”