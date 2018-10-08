Sonam Kapoor calls for peace after Kangana Ranaut slams her over Vikas Bahl

The ongoing #MeToo movement in India, especially in Bollywood, has shocked many as reputed names have come out in open. One such name is of Queen director Vikas Bahl. The case has started a new debate in Bollywood. Two leading ladies of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor are at loggerheads post expressing their opinion against Vikas Bahl.

On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a post that looked like a clarification from the actor’s end stating that she was misquoted from a certain section of media and called for peace.

This comes after Kangana took offence by Sonam’s statement on Sunday, at an event in Bengaluru, where she appreciated Kangana’s stand on Vikas Bahl but also said “Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously.”

Kangana Ranaut was the first to come out in open and reveal details about Vikas Bahl and said that Bahl’s behaviour with her during Queen’s shooting was inappropriate. When Sonam Kapoor was asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement in Bollywood and her opinion, she condemned the Queen director and supported Kangana Ranaut by saying, ”I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it,”

In response to Sonam’s statement, on Monday speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana lashed Sonam Kapoor and said, “What does she mean by saying, 'it's hard to believe Kangana'? When I am sharing my #MeToo story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't.”

"She (Sonam Kapoor) isn't known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker; What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me. "I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade," she added.

Looks like the #MeToo movement has not only opened a can of worms in Bollywood but it has also created a rift between Bollywood biggies.