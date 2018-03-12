home/ entertainment
Sonam Kapoor’s portrait made by Sridevi was set to be auctioned in Dubai

First published: March 01, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Updated: March 01, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Bollywood is currently mourning superstar Sridevi’s death. As more and more stars share their personal experiences with her, the public is slowly starting to see her as an individual who goes beyond the screen. Recent revelations that surfaced post her death say that the actress was also a painter and that she was about to auction a painting of hers for a charitable cause in Dubai.

The painting done by Sridevi is a portrait of actress Sonam Kapoor seated on a divan wearing a flowing blue dress. Alongside this painting, there was also a Michael Jackson portrait that was expected to be auctioned. Times Now reported that this was possibly the reason why she stayed back in Dubai after nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding while the rest of her family headed back home.

“Sridevi has been painting for many years. It’s her favourite pastime. In 2010, an international art house approached her to auction her work. But she didn’t agree. Since the event in Dubai is for a noble cause, it drew her. Sonam has a massive fan following in Dubai and her popularity has grown in the Middle East after her Project Runway outing with Elli Saab. The bidders are hoping that the painting will sell at a high price,” a source told Mid-Day in January. The Michael Jackson painting is expected to make an opening bid of Rs 8 lakhs.

The actress’s demise was confirmed by late Saturday, February 24 following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government where she was attending her nephew’s wedding. The actress is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in her bathtub. Her cremation took place in Mumbai on February 28.

