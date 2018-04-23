Soni Razdan on playing Alia Bhatt's mother in Raazi: I wanted to hug my daughter. I was so proud

Mother daughter relationships on screen are special in Bollywood. They become even more special when the actors playing them hold the same relationship in real life. Every actor parent wishes they get to act with their son or daughter at some point of their career. For Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan, the dream has come true. The two will be seen playing mother daughter in Alia’s next film Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar.

“I can’t tell you how excited I was to get this opportunity. At the time, I knew that Alia was in talks with Meghna too, but I didn’t exactly know for what. Alia takes her work quite seriously and we have to pester her to get things out of her. We both have been waiting to work with each other for a long time now and I didn’t really care how big the role was,” the veteran actress told Mumbai Mirror.

Every parent tends to praise their children in every walk of life, but to be able to do it professionally is a different kind of proudness altogether. With Raazi, Soni got to do just that in a scene, “I remember this one scene, where I give Sehmat her nani’s jhumkas and tell her that she can choose not to do what she is doing, and she says that nothing is more important than the country. After the scene, I wanted to hug my daughter. I was so proud.”

The movie is based on Harinder Sikka’s book, Calling Sehmat but Soni is yet to read the book. She instead chose to rely on the script for her preparation. “It was a dream to work with Meghna and she was very clear about her vision for my character. At that point, I didn’t have the access to the book, so I depended entirely on the brilliantly written script, but I would like to read it after the release of the film. I’m sure it will be another journey altogether and I would like to enjoy it independently,” she added.

Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia Bhatt in the spy thriller. The movie is slated for a May 11 release.