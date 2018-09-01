Sonu does little to soothe the Manikarnika fiasco

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a film on the great warrior but there seems to be a war brewing right on the sets of the film. Sonu Sood, who was to play a significant role in the film, has walked out due to a supposed scheduling conflict. But there seems to be more to the story than meets the eye. Only a few days ago reports stated that Kangana has taken over the directorial reins from Krish Jagarlamudi who has moved on to another project. The actress reportedly is unhappy with certain portions and has decided to reshoot those portions. This may not have gone done well with a few, maybe even Sonu Sood. But the actor defended his exit from the film.

“The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let’s not confuse the two. I’ve worked with Farah Khan who’s a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation and we are still best of friends. That’s all I would like to say,” Sonu said in a statement. While this quote seems a little cryptic, it is safe to assume things aren’t really honky-dory on the sets. While it’s not known what role Sonu Sood was playing, rumours suggest he was to essay the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army. Word on the street is that Sonu Sood is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, the film that has Ranveer Singh in the lead and Sara Ali Khan making her big Bollywood debut.

Manikarnika is fighting against time to release on January 25, 2019. If it meets its date with the box office, there will be another battle there given that Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray hit the screens on the same weekend.