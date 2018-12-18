Sonu Nigam would rather be a singer from Pakistan, here’s why!

Sonu Nigam is controversy's favourite child. He can easily win an award for having the maximum amount of trouble in his life. With a career in the music industry spanning over more than two decades, Sonu Nigam has established himself as one of the best in the business. But of late, the singer is more in the news for his eye-grabbing statements and in a recent interview, Sonu once again shocked everyone when he expressed that it would have been good if he was a singer from Pakistan.

Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2018, Sonu Nigam was at his unfiltered best as he took a dig at the Pakistani singers who are getting so many opportunities in our country despite the so-called ban against Pakistani artists in Bollywood. "Sometimes, I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India," he said. Clearly, the veteran singer isn’t amused by the opportunities Pakistani artists are getting in B-town.

The singer was furious as he threw some light on the degrading state of the music industry in India. "Nowadays, singers have to pay music companies for shows. If we don’t shell the money, they will play songs sung by other singers and highlight them. Then, they will take money from them," he claimed.

He also narrated that only Indian singers are being treated like this and the same doesn't happen with his Pakistani contemporaries. "They don’t do the same with Pakistani singers. But then why single only Indian singers out? Atif Aslam is a very close friend of mine. He is never asked to pay to sing at shows, neither is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan," the 45-year-old singer said.

Pakistani artists were banned from working in the country post the 2016 Uri attack which killed 19 Indian soldiers. The incident shocked the country and a nationwide movement kicked off which banned Pakistani talent from working in India. But of late, songs of singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have been featured in the recent releases and looks like this hasn’t gone well with Sonu.

Earlier, the singer had courted controversy with his bold statement on the use of loudspeakers for Azaan. In 2017, Sonu on his way to Jodhpur from Mumbai got a cabin crew suspended after a video of him singing on a flight mid-air using the aircraft’s address system went viral. The list is endless and we hope Sonu’s recent statements don’t land him in trouble.