Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 11.53 pm June 17 2019, 11.53 pm

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is only getting bigger. Like every other film of his, this one will also have cars being blown (Shetty has shown us a glimpse already), Akshay Kumar performing some power-packed stunts (some of which he has flaunted already) and a gripping storyline we are looking forward to. Apart from Akshay and co-star Katrina Kaif, other ace actors are also coming on board. A few days ago, Anupam Kher's son Sikandar Kher also joined the cast.

Sikandar Kher, admired for his acting skills, is yet to hit that one film that grabs him the limelight. He recently shot with Akshay and Rohit, which made father Anupam Kher emotional. This was the first time that Kher was visiting his son at a film set and later wrote a long note for him on Instagram. In it, he referred to both Akshay and Rohit as 'prime examples of great success'. "It was wonderful to see you working with two of my most favourite ‘self-made’ people from our film industry," he wrote.

Sooryavanshi, the newest addition to Shetty's top universe, was announced along with the release of Simmba. Staying true to Singham fans, he brought Ajay Devgn for a very special appearance in Simmba. Next, in Sooryavanshi, we hear both Ajay and Ranveer will have cameos. What's better is even leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan (of Singham 2) and Sara Ali Khan (of Simmba) might have guest appearances to make!