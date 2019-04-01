image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  2. Entertainment
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

Entertainment

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love blossomed through DMs, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentGame Of Throneshollywoodjoe jonasnick jonasNickyankaPriyanka ChopraSophie TurnerSophie Turner and Joe Jonas
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within