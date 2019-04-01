Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 2.45 pm April 01 2019, 2.45 pm

We are yet to get over the big fat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding, which has been the talk of the town ever since they walked down the aisle in Jodhpur. Their fairytale-like romance is a result of Nick Jonas’ super-cheesy DMs to Priyanka Chopra. The rest is history. But did you know that Joe Jonas of the Jonas clan, too, entered Sophie’s heart by sliding into her DMs? We bet you didn’t! In her May 2019 cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK, Sophie revealed how the romance between her and Joe blossomed.

On being asked how they met each other, Sophie stated that they had a lot of mutual friends and were following each other on Instagram. However, they never really interacted with each other, until one day when Joe sent her a direct message on Instagram. “We had a lot of mutual friends. And they’d been trying to introduce her for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” revealed the Game of Thrones actor. Ahem!

Soon after they got to know each other, Sophie and Joe started seeing each other in November 2016. It was after a year in October 2017, when the American singer proposed to Sophie and she said yes. Speaking about Joe, Sophie said, "He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.” Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot this year but there hasn’t been any official confirmation, “We are trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing."

Back in the days, we had cupids, but that seems to be replaced by the internet. So, don’t you people lose hope!