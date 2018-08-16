Sorry boys! Ananya Panday is taken by this young entrepreneur

In the coming days, star kids are going to take over the silver screen. With Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor already making their mark with Dhadak, we are now looking forward to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday making a splash on the big screen. Sara is making her debut with Simmba while Ananya enters Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2. But of all the fresh faces, looks like Ananya Panday is quick to capture headlines with her real life love story.

Rumor has it that the young actress is dating renowned celebrity designer Monisha Jaising’s son Karan Jaising who recently ventured into the business world with his latest sports and marketing company along with his brother Yudi Jaising. Ananya and Karan met through common friends in a party and hit off instantly. The two remained in touch since then and soon started dating. But like the smart ones, they kept their relationship under wrap.

As we say, nothing in B-town goes unnoticed and Ananya’s alleged affair too could not stay undercover for long. Not just Ananya but reportedly Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter too had found his love before his Bollywood debut and was dating SOTY2 actress Tara Sutaria. But their relationship couldn’t last for long.

Talking about Ananya, the actress was earlier set to make her grand debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 along with newbie Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, but now, reports suggest that she will make her debut Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy in which she has a cameo.

SOTY2 has been postponed and will now be released on May 10, 2019.