SOTY 2: Sidharth Malhotra conveys his blessings to the latest batch of students

Director turned producer Karan Johar introduced the cast of Student of The Year’s second installment on Wednesday. The cast was revealed after much speculations over who is going to play the coveted roles. The flashy posters are getting fans excited for the film but now it seems it is not just fans. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was one of the leads of the first installment has passed on his blessings to the new batch of SOTY.

As soon as the posters were shared by Johar, Sidharth retweeted the poster wishing the new batch at the school all the best. His wishes can be well understood as he too had gone down the same lane for SOTY in 2012 when he was introduced by Karan Johar in his debut film.

In his introductory poster, Sidharth was seen jumping high in the air in a grey tee and blue jeans. The brown backpack in the poster was a subtle touch to bring out his boyish charms. The movie had seen him make his debut alongside talent houses, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Since his launch, Sidharth has gone on to get featured on nine films. While his co-stars went on to become hit makers with Varun even being the youngest to enter the Rs 200 crore club, Sidharth has since seen unstable days. His last release, Aiyaary alongside Manoj Bajpayee did not rake in much at the box office.

Only the November 23 release of SOTY 2 will say if the debutants of this film will find luck on their journey in Bollywood.