SOTY 2: Tara Sutaria reveals what she shares with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra

Abhishek Singh April 30 2019

2018 saw Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar make their grand Bollywood debut. 2019 will see Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria make theirs with Dharma Productions Student Of The Year 2. The film's first look was recently revealed and it was well received by the audiences. While both the actors will be making their debut and before their first film even hits the screen, the two have already started making buzz and have already signed films and brands. Off the two, Tara surely has managed to grab more eyeballs and is reportedly dating her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actor recently responded to her linkup news.

Before the film's release, the actors are leaving no stone unturned and are going places for the film's promotions. During a recent media interaction, the debutant was asked if the link up with Sidharth Malhotra were made up or real? “We (Anaya) have had lots of questions about linkups. I think we are often asked these questions and we have expected these questions also. Sid and I are neighbours, we have done our film together, we get along very well and bas padosi pyaar hai (it’s just neighbourly love). I guess every actor these days has a link up story with their co-star…Sid ke liye jyada hai..really? (Sidharth has more link up news! Really?) It’s probably because he is so good looking.” and laughed.

When asked further if the news affects her personally, Tara said that she is used to it now.”When I read certain things, I effects because people have already written a lot because it is quite funny. Out films isn’t even out yet. From the time we began shooting for SOTY2, people started writing lots of things so link ups are I think are part of this profession. I think we need to get used to it and we are getting used to it now as I am a lot more calm and composed as I don’t freak out now when I read something about myself. In fact, my parents are so cool, they will wake me up in the morning with some article and they will be like see now you are dating this person and I will be like wow really? Everyone’s clueless and chalo jane do (let's leave it), this is part and parcel of what we are doing now.”

Post SOTY2, we will see Tara share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. Tara’s third film will be director Milan Luthria’s Rx100 opposite debutant Ahan Shetty.