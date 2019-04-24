SOTY2: Does Tiger Shroff think OTT platforms are for non-filmy kids?

Abhishek Singh April 24 2019, 10.31 pm April 24 2019, 10.31 pm

“Whenever my biopic will be made, you (Karan) will be the playing the movie mafia, the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood,” Kangana told Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017. Kangana made this statement in the presence of her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan and everyone laughed at her statement, including KJo himself. Little did they know that Kangana lit a spark to a big controversy. It has been two years and even today, nepotism is one of the most discussed topics in Bollywood. While Karan’s Student Of The Year in 2012 saw Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make their dream debut in Bollywood, SOTY2 will see Ananya Panday made her debut. Tiger Shroff was recently asked about nepotism in Bollywood and looks like he unknowingly gave a new twist to this whole debate.

On Wednesday, the star cast of Student Of The Year 2 was present at the song launch event of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan. With the film releasing in a couple of days, the makers are making sure that it reaches out to the maximum number of audiences. While everyone was talking about the film and the details related to it, a journalist asked Tiger about his views on star kids doing big films. He also asked if outsiders deserve a chance to star in such films? With Tiger being a star kid himself, everyone expected him to be diplomatic but the Baaghi 2 star gave the debate a whole new direction.

Here's what Tiger Shroff had to say on nepotism

SOTY2 director Punit Malhotra too shared his opinion on this. Coming to Tiger's defence, he said that the actor has really worked hard in the film and went beyond his comfort zone. Clearly, Tiger has sparked a new debate and we hope the actor will be ready the next time he is questioned on this.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, SOTY 2 which stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal in the lead is slated to release on May 10, 2020.