SOTY2: Tiger Shroff reveals how life changed for him post Baaghi 2

Abhishek Singh April 30 2019, 10.34 pm April 30 2019, 10.34 pm

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. Five years down the line, the actor has become one of the hit actors of the current generation. With films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, Baaghi 2 under his belt, Tiger has gone ahead to become the action star of Bollywood, with back-to-back action films, Tiger seems to have taken a break from it for a while and will, be seen in a different role in Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year. The actor recently revealed that post-Baaghi 2’s success, people have started treating him differently and he is now taken more seriously.

“Earlier people were casual with me. Jackie dada ka ladka hai (He’s Jackie Shroff’s son) and he’s working hard. But post Baaghi 2’s release which made good money things changed. People started taking me more seriously and started behaving differently. I was now a bankable actor on whom people could depend. When I walked in Dharma Productions office for SOTY2, people were calling me sir and I would tell them please call me Tiger. I could feel that there is a change in behaviour. In fact, while shooting for the film (SOTY2) in Missouri, around 2000-3000 people had turned up ono the sets and were shouting Ronnie Ronnie (his Baaghi 2’s character name) so things did change.” said Tiger Shroff on how life has changed for him after Baaghi 2.

Not long ago, the actor was trolled on social media and was even called Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor, in an interview, had revealed how people used to make fun of him because he didn’t have any facial hair and was trolled for his feminine looks. But the actor took all the trolls positively and had stated that he took the trolls as a compliment.

Looks like Tiger gave back to the trolls in style and didn’t lose his patience. He let his work speak for him as he is currently one of the bankable actors of Bollywood currently. Post SOTY2, Tiger will be seen sharing screen space with his idol Hrithik Roshan in an untitled film by Yashraj Films. Later, he will begin shooting for Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.