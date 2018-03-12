Spice Girls reunion called off and Victoria Beckham is the reason

Victoria Beckham may have rose to fame with her girl band Spice Girls but is now well past it. The celebrated designer is fast dismissing herself from talks of her participation in a reunion. Her disinterest in joining the group for a tour was put into words by Sporty Spice herself leading to heartbreaks of all Spice Girls fans.

“Victoria has been quite vocal, it’s really not something she wants to do at this time,” Sporty Spice or Mel C told The Sun during The Prince’s Trust Awards. But she is well aware of the magic lying in all five of them coming together but that seems to be a not so viable option in reality, ‘I think it has to be all five, so it’s tricky’ she added. She even said that there is no new music in the way, adding to the dismay of Spice Girls fans. While this is heartbreaking for the future of the band, Victoria’s successful clothing line is a big reason why she may choose focus more on it than reviving a long lost charm.

Earlier, the band’s manager Simon Fuller had also echoed the Mel C’s words when asked by TMZ about the band coming together. “It may be four, not five,” she had added.

The Spice Girls consisted of Mel C, Victoria, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton and had several hit songs to their credit in the 90’s like Wannabe, Viva Forever, Spice Up Your Life and others.