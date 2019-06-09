In Com Staff June 09 2019, 7.26 pm June 09 2019, 7.26 pm

You can't keep a good wall-crawler down. Tom Holland reprises his role as the iconic Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will see him team up with Mysterio to take on the threat of the Elementals while on a trip with friends to Europe.

It has already become clear that Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the villains that Spidey faces with him originate from an alternate dimension, but now Holland has confirmed why it is that they have turned up in the central MCU universe. According to BGR, Holland revealed at a fan event that the results of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are responsible for the threat of the next film.

Holland said, "Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend. We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift."So we once again have Thanos to blame for all of this! As if Peter won't already be angry enough with the Mad Titan after the fight against Thanos cost Peter the life of his surrogate father and mentor Iron Man/Tony Stark.