Spider-Man’s girlfriend thinks she might’ve survived Thanos’ purge

Laura Harrier, who plays the role of Peter Parker’s girlfriend in Spider-Man: Homecoming, believes that her character may have survived Thanos’ genocide, reports Screenrant. At the end of Infinity War, Thanos snapped his Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half the universe including many of the main characters, along with Spider-Man himself.

Laura Harrier attends the premiere of "BlacKkKlansman" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, July 30, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The ‘snappening’, as it is known in common parlance now, is something that the makers haven’t elaborated on, yet. The much-awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp was expected to answer some questions, instead, all viewers got was Wasp’s mother being rescued from her subatomic form, only to be killed when the snappening takes place. Her husband and her daughter were also killed, leaving Ant-Man stuck in his atomic form. But again, nothing was revealed about the fate of the other characters.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Harrier said that what she says about Liz Toomes is not any confirmation in any way, instead it is only her belief. According to reports, other characters from Homecoming such as Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), Michelle (Zendaya), and Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) were spotted at the sets of the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. So far, Harrier has not been linked to the sequel.

In Far From Home, Liz’s dad Adrian Toomes (Vulture) will make a comeback, so there is a chance that her character might return as well. However, it is unclear if she’s one of the victims of the snap. If that happens, then Harrier’s role in the franchise remains to be seen.