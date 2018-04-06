Spot the green alien fan among your favourite celebrities

Bollywood loves to flex its dancing feet. Be it on screen or off screen, whenever there is music, you can bet on your favourite celebrity to tap his or her feet away. However, dancing is not exclusive to Bollywood, people around the world love to dance away to tunes. The latest internet fad when it comes to dancing is a goofy green alien from the musically app. The green alien dances to the tunes of Dame Tu Co Sita and seems to have the app lovers wrapped on its finger. The latest celeb to fall for his moves is none other than dancing master Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid is seen replicating the alien’s moves with immense gusto. Like the pro dancer that he is, he manages to pull it off with absolute perfection. He even completes it with matching expressions all to the exclamation of fans.

But it is not just Shahid who has picked up the quirky dance moves of the green alien and his tantric background score. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has done the same. The beaming smile on her face as she grooves away only adds to the fun of watching a celebrity dance to not so pretty choreography.

Joining Jacqueline is another actress, Yami Gautam. She even had two friends act as backup dancers for her, much to the amusement of her Instagram followers. Her gym attire even makes her dance looks goofy.

For these dancing celebrities, inspiration can comes from even the goofiest cartoon characters.