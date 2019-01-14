Sreesanth wants to make a Hollywood career alongside THIS director

Bigg Boss 12 runner up Sreesanth who has been in the limelight right from the time he entered the controversial house desires to work in Hollywood. The actor who added enough masala to the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is currently also facing his fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi's latest edition. Well, we are so impressed with this lad as one after the other he is making his dream come true. From shining on the cricket grounds to being a star on the reality shows, this guy is here to rule. Now, in an interview with IANS, Sree has revealed that he wants to work with the terrific director, Steven Spielberg.

When quizzed if he has a wish list of filmmakers to work with, Sree said, "I want to work with Steven Spielberg...whether it is a small role or big in a Hollywood movie, it will be a lifetime experience for me. It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle." Educated yourself, Steven Spielberg is the man behind movies like Jurassic Park (1993), Jaws, Duel and many more.

Elaborating on why he feels that his life journey is miraculous, Sree added, "I was born in a small village in Kerala. From there, I went on to play for the Kerala state team and international test cricket for India, and now I am working in TV shows and cinema... Any miracle can happen. So yes, working in a Hollywood movie with Spielberg would be 'something'."

Lastly, if you're the one who is living under the rock then Sreesanth has also very recently been part of a movie titled Cabaret which is produced by Pooja Bhatt and stars Richa Chadha. All we wish for you Sreesanth is that you make your Hollywood debut with Spielberg soon.