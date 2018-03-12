home/ entertainment
Wrapped in tri-colour Sridevi begins her final journey

First published: February 28, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Updated: February 28, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Superstar Sridevi’s family fought a long battle with formalities with the Dubai government post her demise on February 24 but the actress is now on her final journey. After Bollywood poured in to pay their last tribute to the versatile actress, her mortal remains set off on its final journey to the cremation ground in Vile Parle. She set off in a glass casket on an open hearse covered in flowers. For her last journey, she was wrapped in a red and golden Kanjeevaram. Present on the deck of the van was her husband Boney Kapoor and step-son Arjun Kapoor as well as recently wedded nephew Rohit Marwah. The actress was given full state honours and was wrapped in the national flag on her final journey.

Bollywood was in full attendance at her condolence. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Manish Paul, Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others came to pay their final respect.

The actress’s demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late Saturday following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government where she was attending her nephew’s wedding. The actress is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in her bathtub. Her cremation is expected to take place at 3.30 PM in Vile Parle.

