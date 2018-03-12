Sridevis funeral comes a week before Janhvi Kapoors 21st birthday

Bollywood and the country is grieving the loss of superstar Sridevi. Today as the industry congregates to pay tributes to her, her family members continue to remain in deep shock. While Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has been running to and fro to complete official paper works along with son Arjun Kapoor and other kin, little has been known or heard about Sridevi’s daughters, Khushi and Janhvi. While they mourn the loss of their dear mother, their pain is unfathomable as Janhvi lost her mother nearly a week before her 21st birthday.

As news broke on the Internet of the sudden demise of the superstar, it was learnt that Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi had fainted on hearing the news. Now it seems like the debutant will possibly spend her saddest birthday without her mother. Her birth on March 7 falls exactly a week after her mother’s cremation. Janhvi, known to be emotional and her mother’s darling was often spotted holding hands and posing along with her mother. As she steps in to adulthood this year, she will start on the journey alone. Sridevi was much excited about her daughter’s debut with Dhadak but will be much missed.

The actress’s demise was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor late Saturday following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government where she was attending her nephew’s wedding. The actress is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in her bathtub. Her cremation is expected to take place at 3.30 PM in Vile Parle.