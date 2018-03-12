Sridevi’s Janhvi Kapoor turns 21, Sonam Kapoor and Manish Malhotra write her a heartfelt note

Late superstar Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor turned 21 today but the occasion is not all the merry. A birthday a week after her mother’s funeral calls for great strength and support. Bollywood is providing just that to the upcoming actress. Her cousin Sonam Kapoor poured in support for Janhvi, mentioning how strong she is as an individual.
Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her Birthday at old age home! @glamouralertofficial 😘💕 * * * #JanhviKapoor #Bollywood #BTown #HappyBirthday #Birthday #BirthdayGirl #Love #MissYouSridevi #GlamourAlert
To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. ❤️❤️❤️ @janhvikapoor #21stbirthday
Sonam Kapoor seems to have become a close aide of the Kapoor sisters since Sridevi’s death as she was present throughout the funeral proceedings last week. She was constantly found to be by Janhvi and Khushi’s side at the condolence meet and at the cremation ground.
Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
It was not just Sonam but Sridevi’s close designer friend Manish Malhotra who too took up the occasion to wish Janhvi. Manish was often seen posing with Sridevi and Janhvi during social parties when he would dress them. A few days ago, the Bollywood designer had even shared a never ending video of him taking a selfie with Sridevi.
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
A few days ago, Janhvi shared a personal post on social media penning her thoughts on her mother’s loss and how lucky she felt for having her in her life for the short time that they had together. She even indirectly condemned conspiracies of her mother’s death not occurring due to accidental drowning.
Janhvi is set to make her debut opposite actor Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. As Janhvi mourns her mother’s loss this birthday she may not be happy but it sure will be a test of her strength and of times to come.Later in the day, Janhvi was seen sitting down for a cake cutting session.