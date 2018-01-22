SRK posses in Swiss snow but this time it is not for Yash Raj

Switzerland and Yash Raj generally adds up to a Shah Rukh Khan standing in snow with his arms outstretched. But this time, Switzerland and World Economic Forum is equating to Khan in white snow background with arms outstretched. While world leaders, businessmen and industrialists including Prime Minister Narendra Modi flock to the forum, the Bollywood superstar, an uncanny invitee was also present.

Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?! Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiaries pic.twitter.com/c95SwSR0v2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Khan received the 24th Annual Crystal award along with other Hollywood names like Cate Blanchett and Elton John for their work towards social causes. In a video making rounds in social media, Khan shared tiny details of his no-shoot Swiss visit. He added that it is his work with acid attack victims that has brought him to the tiny Swiss skiing town.

Honoured to receive the @wef’s 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!! Watch the #crystalawards via https://t.co/rILPgHRgtL at the #wef18 meeting in Davos. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries pic.twitter.com/4xaQQ3qNbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Khan seemed to be relieving his Switzerland shoot days as he took some time off to pose with the snow and give his fans a glimpse of him sans film cameras. Quipping his posts with the images, he clearly stated what he always does in Switzerland, play around. But it will not be all play for the star as he will also deliver a speech on women empowerment during a session called An Insight, an Idea with Shah Rukh Khan.Several awardees from his industry have received the award in past including, Amitabh Bachchan, Mallika Sarabhai, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan.