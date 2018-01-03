SRK wants Mithali Raj to coach Indian men’s cricket team

India saw a change in the world of cricket after its women’s team started making headlines for their outstanding performance on international grounds. The achievements spilled over to fame for India’s women cricket team captain Mithali Raj. But the feisty skipper does not just want to stop at heading her own team as was revealed on television show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Keeping in line with the show’s idea of ‘Nayi Soch’, Khan was prompt to say that he would like to see her coach the men’s team someday, "I want to see you (Mithali) as the coach of the men's cricket team one day.” To this daring statement, Raj was quick to reply, "I always want to give my best,” indicating that she will not shy away from such a daring task.

A female, coaching one of the most prestigious cricket teams of the world has so far been unheard of. Khan’s proposition suggests a change in gender dynamics in the male dominated sport of cricket. Virat Kohli from time to time has borne the brunt of being the captain by gracefully accepting under-performance accusations on behalf of his team. To hear Raj be willing to step into such big boots suggest her daring nature.

Aside the revelation, Raj also shared tit bits about her life. "When you are on the field, and everyone is looking up to you and the entire team to bring back the trophy, (then) it is not just about the game. So, it is necessary for us to stay focused... and we all have our own ways to ensure we give our best on the field. I read books to get rid of pressure during a match. It does help me to keep calm and encourage a good performance,” said Raj referring to her knock off against England in ICC World Cup 2017 when she was caught reading a book on the benches while her team battled it out on field.

Raj became the only batter to go past the 1000-run mark in World Cup games and is currently the leading run-scorer in ODIs in the world.

