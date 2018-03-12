SRKs Zero to have more than just him as a dwarf

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Zero. The Bollywood superstar created much hype after its poster and teaser release. Now, it seems like the movie will deliver to its expectations of showing the unexpected. Khan as a dwarf piqued the attention of fans and movie lovers alike but it seems the movie will also have a sci-fi climax which has not been hinted at by the film’s creators so far.

The movie is essentially based on the infinite possibilities that come with a numerically useless number like zero. It is the conceptually useless number of zero that is going to make Khan the hero of the film. He is also back with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan leading ladies Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While it is certain that Kaif is going to play Khan’s muse, it is not known how Sharma will participate in the narrative.

“While ‘Zero’ will have bits of romance and drama, it is also a sci-fi film. The movie has a connection with the outer space and you will be totally surprised by the climax of the film and all the connections that the characters and film have with the outer space,” a source told Bollywood Life.

The plot sound eerily similar to Salman Khan starrer Jaan-E-Mann where Anupam Kher played the dwarf while Akshay Kumar played the scientist. Though Zero’s plotline so far has been suggestive of a different story, it does seem like the film’s elements may have been picked up from here.

The film is slated to the hit the screens on 21st December 2018.