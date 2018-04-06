Star Wars fans wish for Meryl Streep to play Princess Leia?

Star Wars fan maintain a solidarity throughout the world. After the sudden death of one of their favourite actors Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, the Star Wars universe crashed. Saddened fans recently took to social media asking the movie franchise lovers to sign a petition to cast Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep for the role. The petition has had a strong response with over 10,000 signing up for it. But Mark Hamill, one of the prominent actors of the franchise thinks otherwise.

"I don't know what the specific plans were for that character, but since Han was more prominent in VII, Luke was more prominent in VIII, we assumed that Leia would be more prominent in IX, especially with the dynamic of Kylo Ren being her son. I think it would be tough recasting because she's so indelibly linked to that character,” Hamill told Collider during an interview.

While the question looms large about who will step in Princess Leia’s big shoes, the idea of a computer generated Fisher has been dropped, “They've already ruled out the idea of computer generating her performance like they did with Peter Cushing, so gee, that's got to be a really, not an insurmountable problem, but… I know the script had been developed enough so when we lost her they had to go back to square one. She's irreplaceable as far as I'm concerned."

The discussion over Fisher’s character bothers fans now since Star Wars IX was said put more importance on Fisher. The veteran actress with Hamill was last seen in the franchise’s latest film The Last Jedi.