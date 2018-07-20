Star Wars: The Clone Wars is returning with a brand new season!

Director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dave Filoni announced something special on the occasion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars 10th anniversary panel at SDCC. He declared that the animated series will return to the screens with 12 new episodes on Disney’s upcoming streaming service that is to launch next year. Check out the trailer for the new series:

The show first aired in 2008. It depicted the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Padme’ Amidala and also introduced major fresh characters like Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. It also revived Darth Maul from the dead.

The much loved series was brought to an end after five seasons as Ahsoka left the Jedi Order. Later on, post-season five episodes were released as The Lost Missions but the story was far from over. Now, Dave Filoni who directed the original one is out and about to finish the story.

"I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War. It also makes me reflect on all the people that I got to work with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George. It reminds me of the important elements that go into making Star Wars. So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well," said Filoni to StarWars.com.