Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+

Well, well, it’s time to raise a toast. Firstly, we'd like to wish all our rainbow-headed friends a hearty congratulations as the LGBTQ+ community will finally be able to express their love without any fear of persecution. In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court (on Thursday) scrapped the 158-year old draconian law: Section 377. Every sensible human being in the country is celebrating so we bring to you an exclusive interview with director Amit Khanna, whose web series, titled All About Section 377, was a cult hit and there’s a season two on its way.

Q. The 158-year old law, Section 377 is finally kicked out by SC in a historic verdict? How do you feel?

A. “I am thrilled and I feel proud to be called an Indian today, a free liberated country, what a day it is!!! Wow!!! I feel we the judgement truly recognises the fundamental equality and dignity of all persons irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender”

Q. ‘Still about Sec 377’ is releasing amidst such a big win for LGBTQ+...isn’t that great?

A. " It’s fabulous as our series deals with prejudices of Indian society, incorrect misconceptions people have about LGBTQs and it enlightens the masses on their true struggles. It’s a great time as the audience will now watch the series with an open mind. The hard work we've put in over the years is going to shine and reach out to the viewers which will truly make a difference in the society".

Q. Now what all will we see from the season 2 of the already hit series ‘All about sec 377’?

A. "The second season of " Still about section 377" is a story of an urban gay couple landing up in a village to convince one of the partner's family to accept their relationship, it also has a strong transgender track which has never seen before".

Q. A fashion photographer, a director and also an actor... how do you manage to wear these many hats?

A. "I just do everything with full heart, it’s the heart that matters and I put in as much as I can, I want to make a difference whatever it takes, I want to inspire, create value and be immortal through my work. Acting is tough, but when many actors shied away to play gay I had to do it, I tried my best".

Q. Any memorable incident that took place while shooting, that you'd like to share?

A. "Well, the entire shoot was memorable, it was filmed in a village called Jatkhore, in the burning heat, we were literally without fans and air-conditioners, also limited toilets. But it was a fun experience and making the show is extremely memorable".

Q. Any particular challenges faced while shooting for season 2?

A. "Casting for the transgender role was a huge challenge; it took us 10 months to find the apt actor, again actors having reservations. Funding was a challenge as financiers and producers were apprehensive of the LGBTQ communities. It took us a while to get a strong OTP platform to release the show, I seriously hope after the judgement by SC, finally, this will change, as our show is about bringing a change in society"

Q. A piece of advice for our LGBTQ brothers and sisters?

A. "Remain Strong, life is a beautiful struggle, be happy, love freely, and be proud of yourself and heartiest congratulations because from today you are living in a liberated India".

Well, We also reached out to the producer of the web series, Anuya Chauhan. Here's what she had to say about the SC's judgement and the series.

Q. Very few voices come forward when it’s about LGBTQ? What made you associate with the cause?

A. "As a producer, my first and foremost concern is the quality of the content and does it creatively appeal to me. Amit is an extremely talented individual and that is what I saw in him. The topic is extremely pertinent in our country. Gay rights is human rights after all and in many ways we have been violating it from age unknown. In a free country, this should not happen. Dignity of life must be respected. We believe in the cause and we felt that this story needs to reach to maximum people so the prejudices surrounding this community can be cleared".

It’s surely a rejoicing moment, as two persons of the same gender indulging in love-making, is no more unnatural, such a sigh of relief. And all the best to Amit and Anuya for their web series.