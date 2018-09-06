image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+

Entertainment

Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 06 2018, 4.17 pm
back
ActorAll about section 377Amit KhannaAnuya ChauhanBollywooddirectorEntertainmentfashion photographerHomosexualityLGBTQSection 377Still about section 377
nextSeema Raja’s highlight will be a 20-minute-long period portion!
ALSO READ

Hospital staff take selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body, sacked

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Here’s how Raju ban gaya gentleman

Ekta Kapoor can't stop blushing in Shah Rukh Khan's company