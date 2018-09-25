Stop Press: Is Priyanka Chopra getting married?

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has created a lot of buzz off late over her personal life. After dominating Bollywood, the actress made her way to the west and ventured into Hollywood with Quantico and The Baywatch. But she got more than just films. She hooked up with the hugely popular Nick Jonas and has taken her popularity multiple notches higher. While we know she’s getting engaged, we found a picture of her in wedding attire!

That’s right! Priyanka recently took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is dressed as a bride and for a second we too were shocked. But calm down! PeeCee is only getting married in her latest film The Sky is Pink. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a red saree covering her head. Surprisingly, there’s a towel placed on her head with an iron over it. Confused? So are we!

In August, the Desi Girl put to rest to all rumors around her affair with her beau and made it official. The two got engaged and Priyanka hasn’t stop flaunting her diamond engagement ring since.

View this post on Instagram Taken.. With all my heart and soul.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, the woman who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It’s Priyanka’s first Bollywood film post her Hollywood stint. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal fame actress Zaira Wasim.