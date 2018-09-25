image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Stop Press: Is Priyanka Chopra getting married?

Entertainment

Stop Press: Is Priyanka Chopra getting married?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 25 2018, 8.48 pm
back
Aisha ChaudharyBollywoodDangalEntertainmentfarhan akhtarhollywoodnick jonasPriyanka ChopraQuanticoShonali BoseSiddharth Roy KapurSky is PinkThe BaywatchZaira Wasim
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shine bright at the Bright Outdoor Awards

Saif Ali Khan has a brutal solution to India’s corruption

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show has THIS actress as the first guest