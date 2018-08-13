STR to play complex grey role in Maanadu?

STR is gearing up for the release of his Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Mani Ratnam directorial which will hit the screens on September 28. The promotions of the film are slowly taking off on social media, with the looks of the different actors to be unveiled today. But even before the release of this film, the news on STR’s next film Maanadu directed by Venkat Prabhu has pumped up the excitement among his fans.

According to sources, STR will be playing a negative role, that of a corrupt politician who finds his way up, only to realize later that he is in a lot of trouble, in Maanadu. The actor has been keeping it clean since his fantastic performance in Manmadhan, and though he has experimented with some different and aggressive roles in Kaalai and AAA, it hasn’t worked out in his favor.

The shoot for Maanadu is expected to go on floors by the end of September. The team is currently waiting for Venkat Prabhu to wrap up his work for his upcoming directorial Party which stars a host of actors including Shiva, Jai, Chandran, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nivetha Pethuraj and Regina Cassandra, before they begin with Maanadu.