Stranger Things season 3 promises to be darker

Though it seems like everything is okay, in reality, things are far from being pretty in Hawkins. Marketing material showed happy moments from the upcoming season of Stranger Things, but in an interview with the Playlist, producer Shawn Levy put those thoughts to rest and confirmed that the next season of Stranger Things will be the darkest yet.

Shawn Levy

‘There’s no question that, as you saw in that infomercial, Starcourt Mall is a part of season 3. As is summertime. So season 3 has a really healthy dose of poppy, bright levity and cultural fun,” he told Playlist, adding that things will eventually head towards “places that are darker, and unquestionably more action-packed, than we’ve ever gone before.”

Speaking about the light-hearted material that is already doing the rounds, Levy said that those were only a part of the story and not representative of the season.

Meanwhile, David Harbour, who plays the role of Chief Jim Hopper, told Hollywood Reporter: ‘The scripts are really great this year. And in the new directions that we’re going, all of us are taking a lot of risks. We’re all a little bit out of our comfort zone’.

The third season of Stranger Things is reportedly delayed until the summer of 2019, as the makers plan to ‘deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year’.