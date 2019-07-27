One of the most awaited films of 2020, director Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer, is all set to hit the screens at the start of next year. The film, which is all set to bring back Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on the silver screen, recently wrapped its final schedule. Both Varun and Shraddha, who will be sharing screen space for the second time in their careers, took to their respective social media accounts and shared an emotional post on the film's completion.
Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared an emotional post which features Remo D’Souza and other crew members. Varun, in the post, stated that he is excited for everyone to see how hardly they have worked on the film. Varun also thanked Remo and said that he loves being on sets with him. He also thanked dancers from around the world for being part of the film and that he is eagerly waiting for the film’s release, which is to take place on January 24, 2020.
SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers
Just like Varun, film’s leading lady Shraddha Kapoor, too, took to social media and shared a post on the film’s wrap. Shraddha said that they wrapped the film’s shoot and she is emotionally high this time. The actress thanked her director Remo for getting an amazing team together for Street Dancer, and that she is very excited for people to see the film.
We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir - you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora - you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu - thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers - I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak - you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you’ll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios - Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh - the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys - Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha - my manager. For coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard and now it’ll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! ❤️ #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3
Earlier, in an interview, director Remo D’Souza revealed an interesting anecdote about tattoos that Varun would be seen sporting in the film. “Both Varun and I are huge MJ fans and when we discovered this, the tattoo became a part of his character. He will sport the same tattoo in all our dance films together," he said.
Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and others, Street Dancer will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Panga on the big screens.Read More