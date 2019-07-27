Abhishek Singh July 27 2019, 3.57 pm July 27 2019, 3.57 pm

One of the most awaited films of 2020, director Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer, is all set to hit the screens at the start of next year. The film, which is all set to bring back Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on the silver screen, recently wrapped its final schedule. Both Varun and Shraddha, who will be sharing screen space for the second time in their careers, took to their respective social media accounts and shared an emotional post on the film's completion.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared an emotional post which features Remo D’Souza and other crew members. Varun, in the post, stated that he is excited for everyone to see how hardly they have worked on the film. Varun also thanked Remo and said that he loves being on sets with him. He also thanked dancers from around the world for being part of the film and that he is eagerly waiting for the film’s release, which is to take place on January 24, 2020.

Just like Varun, film’s leading lady Shraddha Kapoor, too, took to social media and shared a post on the film’s wrap. Shraddha said that they wrapped the film’s shoot and she is emotionally high this time. The actress thanked her director Remo for getting an amazing team together for Street Dancer, and that she is very excited for people to see the film.

Earlier, in an interview, director Remo D’Souza revealed an interesting anecdote about tattoos that Varun would be seen sporting in the film. “Both Varun and I are huge MJ fans and when we discovered this, the tattoo became a part of his character. He will sport the same tattoo in all our dance films together," he said.