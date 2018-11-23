STR's idea for Gaja cyclone relief is interesting at best

STR has always been a unique person; he doesn’t follow the trends and stands out with his line of thinking. He is someone who openly speaks his mind for social issues affecting people, he doesn’t restrict himself to just films. The way he approached the Cauvery water crisis between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was extremely out of the box. He put forth the idea that people in Karnataka should offer a glass of water to their Tamil friends, as a means to bridge the people belonging to the two states.

The idea became instantly viral and got great coverage for the star in the Kannada media. STR didn’t get into blame games on politicians like the others and suggested a simple idea on the basis of humanity between two individuals.

Now to mobilise funds for the Gaja cyclone relief and help the affected Delta regions in TN, STR has suggested that all mobile networks should unite and come up with an open, transparent mechanism for people to donate whatever money that they can afford, towards the TN government’s distress relief fund.

Through a video statement, STR said that like how mobile networks are commercially used by popular TV shows to get the public’s votes and by the public to set caller tunes and ringtones, these networks should now be utilised for generating donations. Interesting, isn’t it?