Suhana Khan goes Wah! Taj with friends in Agra

Vacations with parents are what every kid looks forward to. Our celebrity kids are no exception. While most of them go for rather extravagant destinations like the Swiss Alps or exotic beaches, for Suhana Khan it was one of the wonders of the world at home, Taj Mahal. Pictures shared by her mother Gauri Khan highlighted the fun she had with her friends.

Suhana was accompanied by her mother and a large group of friends. We are not sure if it is a vacation she is on since Gauri mentioned a one day trip to the Mughal tomb but it sure was a fun day out. Dressed down in a patterned kurti and her forever reliable ripped jeans, the 17-year-old perfectly fit in with other tourists. Another picture even reveals mehendi on her hand meaning she truly is on a break. Mommy Gauri also struck a pose in her classic white tee and ripped jeans look.

The Khans seem to be on a vacation mode but not together as a family it seems. Earlier Shah Rukh too had gone for a mini vacation in the Alps with his youngest child, AbRam. The superstar later took to social media to share adorable pictures of AbRam ruling the Alps in his tiny skis as well winning a trophy of sorts. Fans were not treated to videos of Shah Rukh gliding across the snow but AbRam does the trick nevertheless. We wonder where will Aryan Khan head for his next vacation and with which parent.

Suhana in the meantime aspires to be an actress and is expected to be on the cover of a magazine soon as confirmed by her mother.