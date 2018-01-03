Suhana Khan makes hearts flip in a pink floral lehenga

Every member of King Khan’s family is a shutterbug pro, be it Gauri Khan, AbRam or Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s 17-year-old daughter Suhana Khan, who is an actress in waiting, beats them all when it comes to making heads turn with camera clicks. Whether she’s heading to the gym, or to watch a movie with friends or even lunch outings, Suhana never fails to attract the paparazzi. Recent photos shared from a wedding attended by the Khans show the teen gracing a pastel pink floral lehenga as she poses pretty during the mehendi ceremony.

The lehenga designed by Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, let young Suhana flash her flawless abs as flowers adorned her forehead. The images shared on Instagram gave Suhana’s fans a heart flip.

In another image, Suhana was seen playing daddy’s princess as she sat on King Khan’s hand rest while he puffed away his cigarette. It is no secret that Shah Rukh holds a special place for his darling daughter, whom he calls the most loving person of in his family. In this look, Suhana is seen in another pastel creation in her mother’s signature olive green, a staple colour often seen in Gauri’s store.

#wedding #lehenga #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan8) on Dec 30, 2017 at 10:59am PST

While Suhana is still awaiting her break on screen, her acting skills have already garnered praises especially from her father, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry,” Khan told DNA. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also praises for her, “Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her.”

While we wait for her launch on the big screen, for now, Suhana will just make us fall with her girlish charm.

#captionthis A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan8) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:03am PST

@aliachhiba ❤ #dimplegirl😍 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan8) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:01am PST

😍 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan8) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:30pm PST