Suhel Seth gets engaged to model Lakshmi Menon amidst #MeToo allegations

Suhel Seth, who likes to be the centre of attention, has been missing from action post the #MeToo allegations made against him. Looks like this disappearance was a short one as reports suggest that Suhel Seth has exchanged rings with model Lakshmi Menon after dating for over a year now.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 55-year-old Suhel Seth is engaged to 37-year-old model Lakshmi Menon. The ceremony took place at his Gurgaon house two weeks ago, in the presence of his mum, his partner and brother Swapan Seth close friends. Rumour has it that the two will the tie knot either in Goa or Switzerland as they are currently vacationing.

However, Seth has sent out a save-the-date message for a dinner he plans to host at his home on December 25. The invite has been signed off by Lakshmi and Suhel.

Actor-columnist-socialite Suhel Seth was accused by model Diandra Soares, author Ira Trivedi, entrepreneur Natashja Rathore, journalist Mandakini Gahlot and writer Ishita Yadav of sexual harassment. Seth, however, has not responded to these allegations.

