Sui Dhaaga challenge: Salman Khan is bachelor #1 as he nails the task

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are going places to promote their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India all over the places. The two have been visiting locations across the nation to promote their film. The two have also been nominating our B-town celebs with the Sui Dhaaga challenge, in which they have to put a thread through the eye of a needle in under 10 seconds. The challenge has now moved to the sets of shows and Varun found himself on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. Varun couldn’t help but pose the challenge to Salman Khan and guess what, he nailed it.

Look at that! A few seconds is all it took for Bhai treadle the needle and to take the task one notch higher he stitched the letters ‘SK’ on a piece of cloth. Like Varun, we too feel, Salman is indeed India’s bachelor #1.

Before Salman, the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur took the Sui Dhaaga challenge but no one did it better than Robinhood pandey aka Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan of course had an interesting twist to challenge.

Sui Dhaaga stars Varun and Anushka in the lead. The pair have teamed up for the first time on the silver screen. Produced by Maneesh Sharma and YRF and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame director Sharat Katariya, the film is slated to release on September 28 this year.