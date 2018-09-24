Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan finds a new dancing partner

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are all over the place currently as their new film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is all set to hit the theaters this weekend. The two are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and Varun is taking it a notch higher. We saw Varun ditch his reel life wife Mamta aka Anushka Sharma and team up with his new dancing partner and the two look adorable.

#sababdhiyahai with this cat 4 days to go pic.twitter.com/cA6riu0Zck — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 24, 2018

Varun recently took to Twitter to share a video of him shaking a leg to the film’s song titled Sab Badhiya hai and his partner in the video cannot be missed. It was not Mamta but an pink animated Cat who was Varun’s dancing partner and we must say, the cat’s got moves. It seems like Varun has been bitten by the cat bug because on Sunday too Varun shared a video where he was seen working out in a cat avatar.

Been working very hard. @AalimHakim thank u for capturing my hard days at work lekin #sabbadhiyahai pic.twitter.com/iGNrnTYczj — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 23, 2018

Sui Dhaaga is just four days away from release and will hit the theaters on September 28. The movie directed by Sharat Kataria of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame will see Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan share screen space for the first time. The film is produced by YRF and Maneesh Sharma.