Sui Dhaaga wraps its third shoot schedule

For the cast and crew of Sui Dhaaga it has been a tedious shoot in the scorching sun of Madhya Pradesh these past few weeks. As with any difficult shoot in the industry, it eventually comes to an end. But there is some relief now for the cast as the third schedule of the shoot was wrapped recently.

The producers of the film, Yash Raj Films shared an image of from the shoot to commemorate the wrap. The beaming faces in the picture only show how happy its crew is. In the image, lead Varun Dhawan is seen sporting a mustache with big shades. He has dressed down for the part as can be seen from his checkered yellow shirt and brown trousers. Beside him stands his co-actor Anushka Sharma in an absolutely unrecognizable avatar. The actress is seen wearing shades similar to Varun and is dressed in a chiffon blue saree.

Sui Dhaaga has taken the cast and crew of the film across a number of places in the country. Fun moments have been shared from the film from time to time including Varun flying a kite in Chanderi where the cast was based for a few days.

Sui Dhaaga tells the love story of Varun and Anushka and the simple lives they lead as embroiders in a rural set up. The movie is slated for a September 28 release.