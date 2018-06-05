Sunanda Pushkar death case: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor named as an accused, to face trial

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to face trial in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case, stated a Delhi court today (June 5). The Delhi court has summoned the Congress MP on July 7. The date for his summons was set today after taking into account the charge sheet that has been filed in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Samar Vishal has sought cognizance of the accused as abetment of suicide and cruelty towards wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The judge said, “I have heard the prosecutor. I have gone through and perused the charge sheet and the documents filed along with it. On the basis of police report (charge sheet), I take cognizance of offence of abetment of suicide of late Sunanda Pushkar and committing cruelty upon her by Dr. Shashi Tharoor. There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against Tharoor for commission of offences of Section 306 and 498 A of IPC. Issue summons to him for appearance for July 7.”

Tharoor’s lawyer and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa informed the reporters immediately after the court’s order was pronounced and called the prosecution’s case as preposterous. Said Pahwa, “We shall be asking for a copy of the charge sheet and the documents relied upon by the prosecution. After going through them, we shall decide our further course of action. Dr. Tharoor will take all legal remedies available to him in law. Since no offences are made out and the prosecution case is absurd, preposterous and contrary to various judgments of the Supreme Court, we shall take appropriate steps to deal with it.”

Mr. Tharoor is the sole person named as an accused in the 3000-page charge sheet. In Jan 2015, the cops claimed that Sunanda Pushkar was poisoned and a case of murder was registered back then. However, three years later, as no proof was found, the police stated that she was driven to commit suicide.